Emotional Support Poodle Stolen in Irving

An emotional support dog was stolen from an Irving neighborhood on Tuesday.

The dog, Oliver, is a one-year-old poodle. He has black fur and weighs between four and five pounds.

Oliver's owner, Raymond Bustillos, says that Oliver has a strict dietary restrictions and takes daily medication.

Bustillos is offering a reward of $2,000 for Oliver's safe return.

Anyone with information about Oliver's whereabouts can contact Bustillosn at 214-912-6320 or email olliebustillos@gmail.com.