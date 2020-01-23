Irving

Emotional Support Poodle Stolen in Irving

Oliver, a one-year-old poodle who weighs between four and five pounds, was stolen from an Irving neighborhood

By Hannah Jones

Raymond Bustillos

An emotional support dog was stolen from an Irving neighborhood on Tuesday.

The dog, Oliver, is a one-year-old poodle. He has black fur and weighs between four and five pounds.

Oliver's owner, Raymond Bustillos, says that Oliver has a strict dietary restrictions and takes daily medication.

Bustillos is offering a reward of $2,000 for Oliver's safe return.

Anyone with information about Oliver's whereabouts can contact Bustillosn at 214-912-6320 or email olliebustillos@gmail.com.

