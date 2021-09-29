Emmitt Smith Lists Dallas Mansion for Sale at $2.2M

By Matt Jackson

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith has put his Dallas mansion on the market for $2.2 million, a nod to his former #22 that he wore when playing with the Cowboys. Smith has even promised to attend a private dinner with the new buyer.

This article tagged under:

CowboysDallasDallas CowboysEmmitt Smith

