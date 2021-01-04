Emma Stone Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Dave McCary

Emma Stone is expecting a baby with the "(Crazy, Stupid) Love" of her life.

A source tells E! News, "Emma is pregnant and just loves married life!"

In photos published by The Daily Mail on Monday, Jan. 4, Emma is seen cradling her baby bump while out on a walk in Los Angeles.

This will be her first child with "Saturday Night Live" writer Dave McCary. The couple has yet to publicly address the news, and Emma's team has not responded to E! News' request for comment.

This past September, People confirmed that the actress and writer had exchanged vows, though details about the ceremony remain unknown.

Their wedding took place nearly a year after the couple announced their engagement. In December 2019, the duo made the big reveal by simply sharing a photo of Emma's dazzling pearl engagement ring and a heart emoji to Instagram.

Since then, the pair has returned to their low-key lifestyle away from the spotlight. For his part, Dave didn't post about his now-wife or their wedding plans in any capacity and Emma has stayed just as tight-lipped.

Despite their penchant for privacy, it's clear as day Dave and Emma are head over heels for each other.

When they first went out after announcing their engagement, Emma proudly wore her Winter Pearl engagement ring by designer Catbird, in addition to a huge grin.

With their wedding now checked off the list, the celebs are preparing for the arrival of their little one.

Emma previously shared that while she never saw herself as the type of woman to dream of a wedding and babies, growing older has changed her mind.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids," Stone told Elle. "And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

With their family now growing, it's unclear how parenting responsibilities will be split, but if Emma chooses to return to work following the pandemic, she will have Dave's full support. According to People, the writer is "unselfish in his desire for her success."

"She is professional in every way, very talented and focused on her work, and Dave respects that," a source told the mag. "Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma. She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely."