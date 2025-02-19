Emergency service workers doing what they can to stay warm

If you ask anyone what it's like to be out in this weather, you'll likely get the same answer: It's cold.

Tow truck drivers, ambulance drivers, and others who unexpectedly ended up outside Wednesday are all doing what they can to stay warm.

“With the wind blowing, it just kind of bites right into you,” MedStar Operations Supervisor John Hamilton said. “It’s very cold.”

Michael Russel said he had no intention of being out in the cold on Wednesday but still ended up outside dealing with the Arctic chill after he and 150 of his neighbors lost power at their Arlington apartment complex.

“Fixing to go to a friend of mine’s home until this power come back on,” apartment resident Michael Russel said.

Oncor was called to get the power back on. Like other emergency service workers, they're out in the cold, too.

In a 24-hour period, MedStar said they responded to 30 calls related to cold exposure. Two of those were severe hypothermia.

“We’ll upgrade our response that may not normally require lights and siren,” Hamilton said. “But when the temperature hits a 20-degree feels-like temperature, then we’ll respond lights and siren to get them out of the elements quicker.”

They also pack the rigs with extra gear for warmth.

“We load up our ambulances with extra blankets for days like this,” Hamilton said. “With the elements being as cold as they are, we’ll go through quite a few more of those than we do on a normal day.”

Paramedics also take their own safety precautions by layering up their clothing. The same advice others outside take to be safe.

“It is cold,” tow truck driver Aaron Nick said. “Extra layers. Just extra layers and try to be as quick as I can. And try to stay dry. That’s the biggest thing.”

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. Bitter cold wind chills between zero and -10 are again expected Thursday morning. Click here for the latest forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts.