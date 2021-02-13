Emergency Weather Shelter Opens for Homeless at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

Jason Scratton is one of the hundreds of homeless people being welcomed into the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas Saturday night.

"I just slept outside last night on a cardboard box and wooden pallet," Scratton said.

"The police are bringing people by," OurCalling Executive Director Pastor Wayne Walker said. “The hospitals are dropping people off. Street outreach teams are picking people up all over the city and bringing them here to be able to provide a warm space and hot meals just to keep people safe during this crazy weather."

OurCalling is a nonprofit organization that works with the homeless. It, along with several other organizations, is operating the shelter at the convention center for the city of Dallas.

"We've got to recognize this weather is fatal,” Walker said. “People will die if they stay out here."

The convention center shelter will offer warm meals and more.

"Starting Monday we'll have mental health care providers, medical services here,” Walker said. “We are going to try and work on getting people signed up for housing. Get people signed up with those services to break the cycle of homelessness."

"This is a God send for this," Scratton said.

The convention center will remain open as long as the temperatures are below freezing.

If you want to help support their efforts the city of Dallas encourages you to make a financial donation to OurCalling. You can find more information here.