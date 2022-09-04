Emergency SNAP Benefits Extended For Sept. 2022

Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September.

The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas and is administered by HHSC.

"SNAP food benefits play an important role in helping to ensure every Texan leads a healthy life," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to HHSC for continuing to make nutritious food available for families and Texans across the state."

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients' accounts by Sept. 30.

"We're proud to continue supporting Texas families in keeping their pantries stocked with healthy, nutritious foods," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

The emergency September allotments are in addition to the more than $7.9 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.