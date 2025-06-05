Emergency repairs complete after sewer main collapse in Rowlett

After a night of uncertainty and frustration for some Rowlett residents, emergency crews have successfully completed repairs on a collapsed sewer main in the northeast part of the city.

The City of Rowlett issued an alert just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night, warning residents to stop non-essential water use and avoid flushing toilets after a 24-inch sewer main collapsed near Liberty Grove and Chiesa Roads. The collapse caused sewer backups and threatened to overwhelm the system.

Crews responded quickly and were able to restore flow to the sewer system around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, just a few hours after the problem was first reported.

City officials clarified that there was never any impact on the safety of the water supply. Drinking water remained safe throughout the incident.

By urging residents to limit water usage overnight, the city says it helped reduce pressure on the system and allowed crews to make the emergency repairs without further complications.

Public works teams are still on site completing additional repairs. Drivers are asked to avoid the area around Liberty Grove and Chiesa Roads until the work is finished.

Residents in the affected northeast portion of the city can now resume normal water use.