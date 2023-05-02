Emergency Dallas County Commissioners Meeting Set on Juvenile Detention

Dallas County Commissioners Tuesday scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday over juvenile detention issues.

Commissioner Andrew Sommerman uncovered evidence kids are being mistreated in juvenile custody.

“Children are being kept in solitary confinement for extended periods of time and this must stop,” Sommerman said.

County Judge Clay Jenkins said the reason is a lack of staff to properly supervise detainees.

“And we’ve been locking those children up in solitary confinement, essentially because there weren’t enough people there to do the care that is required by law,” Jenkins said.

Tuesday’s discussion follows a series of troubling revelations about Dallas County Juvenile Justice.

Commissioners approved a $50,000 study at the suggestion of District Attorney John Creuzot who noticed juvenile court and detention problems.

That study released in March said juvenile offenders accused of minor crimes might remain in custody for up to 100 days while an offender 18 years or older would be sent home while awaiting trial.

Since the release of the study, the number of juvenile offenders in Dallas County custody has declined from around 200 to 140.

A nine-member Juvenile Board oversees Dallas County Juvenile Courts and Detention. The highest county elected official, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, is a member along with one Dallas County Commissioner.

Commissioner John Wiley Price served in that post for many years but after a bitter dispute with Jenkins, Price was replaced with Sommerman a month ago.

Tuesday, Sommerman gave a report on what he has learned about juvenile justice problems. He asked for the special meeting so commissioners could use a state law that could give them access to confidential juvenile records that would redact the names of the children. Sommerman said the records would show exactly how many kids have been kept in solitary confinement.

“We can find out that information through these observation records that I have continually asked for in one form or fashion and have been denied,” Sommerman said. “We need to know what the ratio of children to officers are in the juvenile justice system to be able to properly administer.

Chief Dallas County Juvenile Probation Officer Darryl Beatty said he took offense at the notion that his staff had not been cooperative. He said juvenile court judges decide if the records should be released.

“I will work with the courts and my employees will,” Beatty said.

Jenkins and Sommerman said detention officials have been working in good faith.

“I’m not looking to demonize anyone, but I do want all of us to work together to get to the bottom of this,” Jenkins said.

Price said commissioners have no authority to speak directly with juvenile detainees to hear their experience in confinement. An ombudsman is appointed for that role.

Price said juvenile officials had an opportunity to receive funding and staff for proper detention.

“Any staff associated with ratios is done during budget time,” Price said.

Commissioner Elba Garcia supported the special meeting.

“Our kids deserve better and I’m ready to move for some changes. It’s not time to waste,” Garcia said.

The special meeting is set for 11 a.m. Monday.