DeSoto

Embattled DeSoto Councilwoman Will Not Step Down, Addresses Allegations

DeSoto City Councilwoman Candice Quarles held a brief news conference Thursday afternoon to address recent allegations and her future with the council.

Quarles has been called to resign or face a recall after it was alleged she benefited from her husband's theft of tax dollars.

Quarles said she did nothing wrong and will not step down from her position on the DeSoto City Council.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Rangers 2 hours ago

New Looks for the Fields at Globe Life Park and Globe Life Field

2 hours ago

Thing to Do This Weekend in North Texas: Jan. 23 – 26

She added that she took a polygraph last year and that she passed every single question about her husband's activities.

Her lawyer released the results of that polygraph Thursday where the examiner said, based on the results of the polygraph, that she did not have knowledge of the taxpayer funds, or take any of the funds, and that the results of her test indicated no deception.

Quarles did not comment on her husband's behavior.

This article tagged under:

DeSotocandice quarlesdesoto city council
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us