Embattled DeSoto Councilwoman Will Not Step Down, Addresses Allegations

DeSoto City Councilwoman Candice Quarles held a brief news conference Thursday afternoon to address recent allegations and her future with the council.

Quarles has been called to resign or face a recall after it was alleged she benefited from her husband's theft of tax dollars.

Quarles said she did nothing wrong and will not step down from her position on the DeSoto City Council.

She added that she took a polygraph last year and that she passed every single question about her husband's activities.

Her lawyer released the results of that polygraph Thursday where the examiner said, based on the results of the polygraph, that she did not have knowledge of the taxpayer funds, or take any of the funds, and that the results of her test indicated no deception.

Quarles did not comment on her husband's behavior.