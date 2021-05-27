Biden Administration

Emanuel, Garcetti, Burns Offered Ambassadorships: Sources

Biden is expected to announce the picks in the coming weeks

Photo of Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (left), Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (center), and Former Undersecretary of State Nicholas Burns (right).
AP

President Joe Biden has decided on his picks for key ambassadors to China, Japan and India, and expects to announce them in the coming weeks, NBC News reported Thursday, citing three administration officials.

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has been offered the role of U.S. ambassador to Japan. NBC News reported in February that Biden was considering Emanuel, a former chief of staff in the Obama White House, for the job in Tokyo.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been offered the ambassadorship in India. Garcetti, a Democrat, has been mayor since 2013.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Irving 41 mins ago

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting at Mountain Creek Preserve in Irving

Arlington 3 hours ago

Hurricane Harbor to Open Banzai Pipeline, New Four-Story Waterslide Complex

Former Undersecretary of State Nicholas Burns has been offered the job as Biden’s envoy to China.

Burns, a longtime U.S. diplomat, has served under presidents of both parties, and was previously U.S. ambassador to NATO and to Greece, as well as serving as State Department spokesman.

This article tagged under:

Biden AdministrationEric GarcettiRahm EmanuelNicholas Burns
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us