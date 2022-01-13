Elmer Stewart Rhodes

2 photos
1/2
NBC 5 News
Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, mugshot, Collin County, Jan. 13, 2022.
2/2
Aaron C. Davis/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Stewart Rhodes, founder of Oath Keepers, told The Washington Post via Getty Images, February 28, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas, that the government is trying to inflate the rogue actions of a few members into an alleged conspiracy committed by the organization on Jan. 6, 2021.

