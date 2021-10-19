Ellis County Sex Offender Sentenced to 2 Consecutive Life Terms

A Dallas man who admitted and pled guilty to sexually abusing two girls in Ellis and Tarrant counties was sentenced to two consecutive life terms after violating the condition of his probation, the Ellis County District Attorney's Office says.

Ellis County District Attorney Ann Montgomery said in a statement Tuesday that 25-year-old Christopher Mabe had been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in state prison after pleading guilty to two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

"Sex offenders will be held accountable for their actions in Ellis County. My office will vigorously prosecute and demand adherence to the law for the protection of sexual abuse victims and all citizens in Ellis County," said Montgomery in a statement.

In April 2016, two 13-year-old girls said that Mabe started sexually abusing both of them when they were about 8-years-old and that the abuse continued until they were 10-years-old. The girls said the abuse occurred in both Ellis and Tarrant counties.

Mabe was underage when the incidents took place, but since he was 20-years-old when the girls disclosed the abuse the Juvenile Court transferred jurisdiction to the 40th District Court in April 2017, and Mabe was charged as an adult.

The girls' parents, who didn't allow them to testify at trial, wanted Mabe to have a chance at rehabilitation since he committed the offenses when he was between 14- and 16-years-old. Taking Mabe's age at the time of the offenses into account, the state provided Mabe the opportunity to complete deferred adjudication community supervision instead of serving a prison sentence, according to Ellis County prosecutors.

On October 5, 2018, Mabe pled guilty to the offenses, however, his guilt was deferred, and he was placed on community supervision for 10 years with several required conditions that were specific to sex offender community supervision.

Mabe violated many of the required conditions of his community supervision, the district attorney's office said, including failing to comply with the sex offender registration requirement, consuming alcohol and illegal substances, traveling out of the county without permission, being unsuccessfully discharged from sex offender treatment, violating child safety zones, and being in the presence of minors.

Judge Bob Carroll of the 40th District Court heard testimony, declared Mabe guilty and sentenced him to two consecutive life terms. The original punishment eligible for the offenses was 5-99 years for each charge.