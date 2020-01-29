Ellis County

Ellis County Passes Resolution to Become ‘Sanctuary County’ for the Unborn

NBC 5 News

County commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday that declares Ellis County a "sanctuary county" for the unborn.

Commissioners passed the resolution in response to Texas Senate Bill 22, which would block taxpayer dollars from going to healthcare providers that perform abortions.

The resolution urged citizens to "promote and defend the unalienable right to life and the inherent dignity of all human beings, including the preborn, from conception or fertilization through all stages of development," according to the spokesperson.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

lottery 2 hours ago

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $394M; Mega Millions at $155M

Dallas 1 hour ago

Dallas Police Issue Reprimands, Suspensions for 23 Former Vice Officers

Waxahachie is the county seat for Ellis County, which claims it is the first sanctuary county for the unborn in Texas.

The spokesperson said 15 residents all spoke in favor of the resolution at an open forum Tuesday.

Resolutions passed by cities and counties do not supersede state or federal law.

This article tagged under:

Ellis CountyWaxahachie
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us