Ellis County Passes Resolution to Become ‘Sanctuary County’ for the Unborn

County commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday that declares Ellis County a "sanctuary county" for the unborn.

Commissioners passed the resolution in response to Texas Senate Bill 22, which would block taxpayer dollars from going to healthcare providers that perform abortions.

The resolution urged citizens to "promote and defend the unalienable right to life and the inherent dignity of all human beings, including the preborn, from conception or fertilization through all stages of development," according to the spokesperson.

Waxahachie is the county seat for Ellis County, which claims it is the first sanctuary county for the unborn in Texas.

The spokesperson said 15 residents all spoke in favor of the resolution at an open forum Tuesday.

Resolutions passed by cities and counties do not supersede state or federal law.