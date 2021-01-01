Ellis County

Ellis County Judge is Suspect in Vandalism of Segregation-Era ‘Negroes' Sign in Courthouse

A court filing from the Ellis County DA says County Judge Todd Little is shown on a video uploaded to YouTube directing another man to spray paint over the historic sign, which was preserved as a lesson highlighting the mistakes of the past

By Kevin Krause, The Dallas Morning News

Ellis County

The controversy that recently erupted over a segregation-era historical sign in the basement of the Ellis County courthouse has taken an unusual twist following an act of vandalism.

Ellis County Judge Todd Little is a suspect along with another man in the defacement of the sign, which says “negroes,” according to court records. The criminal investigation has been turned over to Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot after Ellis County prosecutors requested an order recusing themselves, records show.

No one has been charged and it remains under investigation. Little could not be reached Thursday for comment.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Lake Highlands 25 mins ago

Early Morning Fire Causes ‘Significant Damage' to Lake Highlands Condominiums

Questions were raised about the sign last November when a Black constable was relocated to a basement office near the segregation-era sign.

Read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

Ellis Countycurtis polktodd little
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us