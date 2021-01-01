Ellis County Judge is Suspect in Vandalism of Segregation-Era ‘Negroes' Sign in Courthouse

The controversy that recently erupted over a segregation-era historical sign in the basement of the Ellis County courthouse has taken an unusual twist following an act of vandalism.

Ellis County Judge Todd Little is a suspect along with another man in the defacement of the sign, which says “negroes,” according to court records. The criminal investigation has been turned over to Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot after Ellis County prosecutors requested an order recusing themselves, records show.

No one has been charged and it remains under investigation. Little could not be reached Thursday for comment.

Questions were raised about the sign last November when a Black constable was relocated to a basement office near the segregation-era sign.

