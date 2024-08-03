Ellis County couple faces long road to recovery after home explosion, family says

It’s something he had to see for himself, his childhood home and the only one his dad’s ever known, shredded to pieces by an explosion early Friday morning.

“You wouldn't expect them to survive that. It was just God's hand was on them, is all we can say,” said Garry Holveck.

Holveck has spent the hours since his parents’ home along Ike Road in Waxahachie exploded at 2 a.m. Friday by their hospital bed.

He said his dad, Danny, is recovering from burns to 40% of his body, along with broken shoulder blades and fractures throughout his back.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

His mom, Debbie, is recovering from surgery after the explosion triggered a mild heart attack.

“Considering what happened, it's just a complete miracle. There's no other explanation for it,” he said.

Saturday, the Ellis County fire marshal said the explosion appears to have been caused by propane used in the couple’s home, though they’re still working to determine what ignited it.

Holveck said his father was operating an electric recliner at the time in the couple’s living room, which appears to be the center of the blast.

His mother was in another room.

Neighbors helped pull Danny from the rubble. Debbie was already standing by the time first responders arrived. Still, both remain hospitalized with a long recovery ahead.

“We're just going to take it day by day and figure it out as long we go and lean on our family and friends and figure it out because that's all I mean, that's all we can do and pray about it,” said Garry’s wife Mashelle Holveck.

Holveck said the house has been in Danny’s family since before Danny was born.

It was moved to Waxahachie from Cedar Hill when Joe Pool Lake was built. Now, its history and much of their family is gone.

“I don’t think until they get to where they can go see it, it’s going to sink in,” he said.

At the end of the day, the couple said the material belongings could be replaced. They’re just grateful for those who jumped in to help and, most importantly, that Danny and Debbie are still alive.

The fundraiser to support Danny and Debbie can be found here.