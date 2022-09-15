Ellis County 9-Year-Old Among Winners of Governor's Commission for Women's Pitch Contest

Women entrepreneurs from across Texas are being celebrated by the Governor’s Commission for Women with their latest pitch competition.

The women-owned pitch competition included women and young girls from the state competing to win a cash prize.

This year’s junior winner is 9-year-old Skylar Lewis of Ellis County.

The North Texan founded Skylar’s Sweet Snacks in association with the nonprofit Lemonade Day. It’s an organization geared towards teaching kids the power of entrepreneurship.

Lewis won $1,000 in prize money.

In the women’s division, Yolanda Stevenson walked away with the $7,000 grand prize for her innovative business called, Taxi Mom. The North Texan founded the business out of necessity. She said it was a solution to the bus shortage issues she continued to see.

Stevenson’s business now serves 15 areas in the DFW, Houston, Austin, and Waco areas.

According to its website, the Commission has served more than 50 years as a resource and champion for women throughout the state of Texas. Established by executive order in 1967, the Commission has continued to serve the state of Texas through executive order continuations from every administration since.