NBC

Electric Cars Wrapped in a Classic Body

By Clark Fouraker

electric-car
LX

Meet the man giving new life to classic cars. Marc Davis takes out the old combustion components of classic rides and swaps it out with Tesla batteries, making them electric cars.

This electric technology is saving some of history’s most iconic rides and helping the environment.

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE to NBC LX on YouTube

Every story is local.

LX, or Local X stands for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities. LX is redefining local news, focusing on the story rather than the headlines. LX is passionate and engaged storytellers with a mission to inform and inspire. LX stories will focus on depth and context, the kind of stories that can make everyone feel connected and encouraged to shape the world around them.

Find LX: YouTube | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LX.com

Dallas Oct 7, 2019

How Smartphone Technology is Helping the Homeless

Local X 20 mins ago

Are Tiny Homes the Solution to the Housing Crisis?

This article tagged under:

NBCDallasSmartphoneTesla
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us