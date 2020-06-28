Arlington

61-Year-Old Man's Bike Stolen; Arlington Police Donate a New One

The man reported the theft Tuesday

Arlington Police/Facebook

Arlington Police detective Shawn Bunster donates a brand-new bike to the 61-year-old man who had his stolen on Tuesday.

A 61-year-old man reported the theft of his bicycle to Arlington police Tuesday, upset that he could lose his job at Walmart without his only method of transportation.

But the detective assigned to the case, Shawn Bunster of the Arlington Police Department, worked with Mission Arlington to donate a brand new bicycle to the man Friday, Arlington PD said in a Facebook post.

On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, officers responded to a theft of a bicycle. The victim, a 61-year old man, reported that...

Posted by Arlington Police Department on Sunday, June 28, 2020

The officer who responded to the theft found that stores were completely sold out, according to Arlington police. But Bunster, who was "emotionally touched by the case," coordinated with Mission Arlington, who assisted Bunster in getting a brand new bicycle to the man.

The bicycle was donated on Friday, along with a lock, water bottle and air pump, which were donated by Amigos en Azul de Arlington, the Arlington Hispanic Police Officers Association.

The bicycle theft case remains under investigation, police said.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonArlington Police Department
