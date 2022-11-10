An older man got pushed into a DART bus Thursday during a fight with four juveniles, Dallas Police say.

According to police, officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. for a disturbance. Once there, officers learned four juvenile boys had been fighting an older man described as elderly.

During the fight, police said the four youths pushed the man into the side door of a passing DART bus and then left the area.

The older man, who has not yet been identified and whose actual age has not been confirmed by police, was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. His current condition is not known.

Dallas Police said no arrests have been made in the case and they have not publicly identified any suspects.

Police did not say what led to the fight.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department.