El Centro College Police Officer Shot During Exchange of Gunfire

A police officer from El Centro College was shot Thursday night during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect, according to Dallas police.

DPD said the El Centro officer was working a disturbance involving a vehicle near the 7-Eleven store at 21 N. Austin Street.

That's when the suspect and the officer both opened fire on each other. Both the suspect and the officer were hit. Both were taken to area hospitals. The officer is said to be in "stable condition" while the suspect was listed as "critical condition."

DART officials tell NBC 5 that DART officers were patrolling the West End neighborhood of Dallas around 6:30 p.m. Thursday when they responded to shots fired at the 7-Eleven store. That's where DART officers found the El Centro officer injured.

DART officials advise that the shooting did not happen on DART property, and Dallas police have taken over the investigation.

El Centro College officials have also confirmed that "there has been a shooting involving one of our Dallas College officers. We are awaiting further details at this time."

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available. Refresh this page often to see the latest update.

