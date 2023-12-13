Eight students hospitalized after eating candy believed to contain a narcotic

Eight middle school students in Granbury were briefly hospitalized Tuesday after they ate candy that adults believed may have contained a narcotic.

According to a letter sent to parents by Granbury Middle School Principal Dr. Andy Smith, the students ate candy provided by another student on Tuesday afternoon.

Smith wrote that the candy was believed to have included a narcotic, but didn't elaborate on what led school officials to that conclusion. Smith said the Granbury Police and Texas EMS were called and that all eight of the students were taken to the hospital.

All of the students were OK, Smith wrote, and an initial test of the candy showed it was negative for THC.

THC is the psychoactive component of cannabis and is what makes a person feel "high" when either smoking marijuana or eating an edible.

Smith said additional testing will be done on the candy as the investigation by Granbury Police and school officials unfolds.

Smith said the incident served as a reminder to children about the potential danger of "unknown consumptions."

"It is crucial that we have open and honest conversations with our children about making responsible choices and being cautious when it comes to accepting or consuming anything unfamiliar," Smith wrote.

The principal encouraged parents to have conversations with the children about the risks associated with some consumables even if they look like familiar or harmless candies.