Egrets Invade New Arlington Neighborhood

Egrets have invaded a shady stretch of Lake Tahoe Drive in Arlington.

Egrets have set up rookeries in the trees in a new part of Arlington.
The noisy, messy birds are hard to get rid of once they move in.
Neighbors along Tahoe Drive can't do much about the bird droppings -- "You just get whiffs of bird droppings. I mean it almost smells like a petting zoo."
A baby egret walks on a lawn, once the birds move in, they are protected.
Ray Rentschler from Arlington Animal Services saves a bird that appears to be injured.

