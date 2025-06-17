Egrets stir controversy in North Texas neighborhood amid nesting season

It’s that time of year again.

“It is chaos. There is poop everywhere,” said Gordon Simmons.

Egrets have descended on some lucky, or perhaps unlucky, North Texas neighborhoods.

“There are some smells that we do deal with. And at night, when we’re walking the dogs, the dogs like to roll in it. So that’s one of the other issues, so chaos,” he said.

Nevertheless, Simmons said he doesn’t really mind seeing egrets nest in his North Garland neighborhood for a couple of months every few years.

But he recently discovered not all of his neighbors feel the same way.

“This year, we noticed more adult dead birds about a month ago, and when we picked the birds up and noticed them, kind of examined them, they had holes in them, little BB holes, all of them,” said Simmons.

He estimated about 20 birds had been shot.

Simmons did his best to save one, but it was too late. He took to social media, hoping to remind neighbors that killing an egret is against the law.

It’s a warning the North Texas Wildlife Center echoed, posting that the native birds are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

“That means that if you are messing with live birds, whether you are relocating them or you are killing them or you're tampering with the nesting sites and stuff like that, it's actually a federal crime,” said President Rebecca Hamlin.

Still, there are preventative steps homeowners can take.

Fort Worth, which has become another egret hotspot, recommends trimming trees before nesting season begins. It says thin tree canopies of 70% cover or less are less attractive nesting sites.

In the months leading up to nesting, deterrents like noisemakers, water spray, or bright lights at night can be used to scare the birds away.

But because they’re protected, once there are eggs, the nests cannot be legally disturbed.

Advocates like Hamlin remind residents that egrets are only here temporarily. She urges understanding.

“All of these animals play a really vital role in our ecosystem and in ways that we don't understand on a small scale,” she said.