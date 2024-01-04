Efforts underway to connect ERCOT to power grids outside of Texas

February will mark three years since Winter Storm Uri, the February 2021 freeze that knocked out power across the state and left at least 246 people dead.

There are now multiple efforts to import record amounts of power into ERCOT by connecting the Texas grid to other parts of the country, while still avoiding federal regulation.

Roger Foggle remembers the damage Winter Storm Uri brought to Fort Worth.

He spent days trying to help friends and neighbors left homeless after their power went out.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“The pipes were busting and things like that, it was like a third-world country,” Foggle said. “People lost their belongings, lost their money, lost their lives.”

Past reports showed an estimated 246 people died in that February 2021 freeze after ERCOT’s electrical grid failed due to severe cold.

In the years since, the state has required upgrades to winterize the grid.

Another effort: to bring in a record amount of power from outside Texas.

“When you look at winter storm Uri, I think that if we had had the ability to tap into that 2000 megawatts of power, we would have had a very different outcome,” said Michael Jewell, managing attorney of Jewell and Associates.

Southern Spirit Transmission was approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in 2014.

The project would build a 400-mile direct current connection between ERCOT and a transmission station on the Mississippi side of the Alabama/Mississippi state line.

The Texas Public Utility Commission approved the project to send or receive up to 2000 megawatts of power from the southeastern US. Because the connection would be through direct current, the federal government waived its right to oversee the connection, allowing Texas to maintain independent oversight of its grid.

The project from private company Pattern Energy has been projected to come online by 2029.

Experts say Texas has existing connections to grids outside the state that amount to a total of 1,200 megawatts. The Southern Spirit Transmission project would provide a 40% larger input of power on its own.

Our partners at the Dallas Morning News report that Louisiana and Mississippi still have to approve the project. The lines for Southern Spirit Transmission would run through Louisiana, but the state would not receive any power.



DMN reports that some Louisiana communities have raised concerns over the environmental impact of construction and the effect on wildlife.

Supporters said the project would bring 3,000 construction jobs and significant new tax revenue to those areas, while potentially helping Texas avoid future disasters.

“Even if you just tapped into it when things were at its worst, it would bring in an additional amount of power that would have allowed there to be rotating outages, rather than the more static outages that we had that caused the loss of life,” Jewell said.

A similar project called Pecos West would connect Texas to the southwest US grid through El Paso, bringing up to 3000 megawatts of energy to ERCOT.

Last February, the state’s PUC rejected company Grid United’s initial application for the project.

NBC 5 reached out to the company to ask if they’ll try to move forward with Pecos West, but we haven’t heard back.

Some who suffered the worst of the 2021 freeze said they wanted Texas’s power grid to be strong enough to stand on its own.

“We really have to go and get help from somewhere else?” Foggle asked. “I don’t have 100% faith in that.”

An October 2023 report from ERCOT found that the state’s grid needed to generate an additional 3,000 megawatts of power to reduce the risk of an Energy Emergency Alert possibility during a severe winter storm this winter below 10%.