EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Irving During Thursday Storms

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit the city of Irving Thursday as severe storms pushed through North Texas.

The NWS damage survey team confirmed the tornado Friday morning.

The preliminary rating is an EF-1 tornado with winds of up to 105-110 mph.

An automotive dealership in Irving sustained damage when parts of its facade came crashing down during severe weather Thursday afternoon.

Cleanup and repairs were underway at Autos of Dallas Thursday evening when winds caused damage to the roof and ceiling.

Severe storms brought hail the size of golf balls, strong winds, heavy rain and at least one report of a tornado to North Texas Thursday afternoon.