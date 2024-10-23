Eddie Garcia wears Dallas police uniform one final time before moving to Austin

Former Dallas Chief of Police Eddie García received a final farewell from the Dallas City Council Wednesday afternoon.

"Today will be the last day that I ever wear a uniform," said García. "Not wearing this uniform will be very odd, you know; trying to figure out what I'm going to wear to work is not going to be easy."

In September, García confirmed his retirement from law enforcement to take on a new role in Austin to oversee public safety. García was hired in 2021 and has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement.

According to García, Wednesday was the last time he would wear his police uniform.

“Just a lot of emotions going through,” said García. “Reflecting on everything. Appreciating everything … I am thankful that our community gave me a chance to prove ourselves.”

García was praised for his work by Mayor Eric Johnson.

"We had a police chief that figured it out," Johnson said about García's Violent Crime Reduction Plan.

Recent numbers show overall violence in Dallas is down more than 19% compared to the three years before the plan started.

"It was the community plus the police department, but it still required leadership. It required vision. And I can't stress this enough: it required charisma and the ability to get a police department to buy into that vision. And for their morale to increase because, quite frankly, it was at an all-time low when he took over,” said Johnson. “By every measure, Eddie García has been the most successful, the most, I think, the perfect police chief at the perfect time for a city where things really could have gone very easily the other direction.”

García took the podium for the final time Wednesday afternoon.

“This council's been so supportive of me,” said García. “They trusted the direction of the department and things that were new that maybe they were nervous about, but they still had trust. And that trust has paid off.”

In less than two weeks, García will begin his new role as assistant city manager overseeing public safety in Austin. While excited for the next chapter, García said he will always appreciate the lessons learned and time invested in the Dallas community.

“I’m going to miss that skyline. And again, I owe Dallas everything. There's no way I’d be going to Austin if it weren't for the opportunity Dallas gave me. So, I will miss it dearly,” García said.

García said he has officially wrapped up all duties as chief and police officer for the City of Dallas and will enjoy some time off before heading to Austin next week.