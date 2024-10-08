America is a land of diversity - cultures, geography, ethnicities and, of course, food. Every region of the country brings its own culinary highlights to the nation's food scene. If you want to try out new flavors, you may only need to look to the next state over for exciting new dishes.

A few countries can boast the variety of regional foods found in the United States. Part of this is due to the sheer size of the country. As the fourth largest country in the world by area, the U.S. encompasses many unique agricultural regions. From farmland to ranchland to coastline, the types of food locally available vary by state.

America also has an extremely culturally diverse population. The original indigenous nations embraced the variety of the land, maintaining different diets depending on location.

Over the next hundreds of years, immigrants brought their regional recipes to America, adapting them to local ingredients. European, African, Asian and Middle Eastern immigrants often settled in distinct communities, infusing local cuisine with flavors and cooking methods from their homelands.

Today, this vibrant culinary history has made the U.S. a smorgasbord of flavors, each telling a unique story. Whether you want to try the best regional foods on your next vacation or embark on a culinary tour in your own kitchen, here are the must-try dishes from each region.

FRESH AND TRENDY DISHES ON THE WEST COAST

The West Coast has a reputation for trendy food as high-end restaurants in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle offer unique dining experiences. With abundant produce from California's Central Valley and easy access to seafood, iconic dishes on the West Coast rely on fresh flavors.

Avocado toast, a product of California's love for health-conscious food, is a brunch staple that has spread across the country. At its simplest, sliced or smashed avocado on toast is a quick and healthy snack. Restaurants often offer trendier varieties, incorporating other locally-grown ingredients like microgreens, tomatoes and poached eggs.

With miles of coastline, seafood is a key part of West Coast cuisine. Fish tacos are a must-try at Southern California taco stands, reflecting the influence of the area's Mexican population. Freshly caught salmon is also a regional favorite in the Pacific Northwest.

BOLD FLAVORS IN THE SOUTHWEST

The Southwest fuses the cuisines of Indigenous people, early landowners, Mexican settlers and cowboy culture to produce exciting flavors. New Mexico is home to the Hatch green chile, which can go in anything from soup to ice cream to a burger. Farmers living in the Hatch Valley have been growing green chiles for generations.

Green chiles fit in with the region's Tex-Mex cuisine. Created by Texans with Hispanic heritage, Tex-Mex combines Mexican and American ingredients. Tortillas, queso, nachos, refried beans and grilled meats are common in Tex-Mex food, all of which are widely available in Mexican restaurants throughout the Southwest.

Although many states claim their own BBQ, Texas is what most people think of when they say "BBQ," according to Smoked BBQ Source. Texas BBQ cooks the meat low and slow for tender brisket, ribs and pulled pork. How you serve the BBQ, whether it is just the meat or accompanied by sides like BBQ green beans, depends on where in Texas you are.

COMFORT FOOD AND TRADITION IN THE AMERICAN SOUTH

Food is part of the South's tradition of community. Early European settlers, often living far apart from neighbors, enjoyed abundant feasts when they gathered. In addition to English, French and Spanish settlers, many of the populations brought to the area influenced local food, such as African slaves and Cajun-Acadians.

Cajun and Creole cuisines, popular in New Orleans, blend American, Indian, Spanish, French and West African culinary techniques while using local ingredients. Gumbo, the state dish of Louisiana, and jambalaya are flavorful comfort foods.

In Georgia, peaches are the state fruit, and local farmers grow about 40 different types of peaches, according to AMLI Residential. Peach pie and peach cobbler celebrate this popular fruit.

Southern fried chicken has been an iconic dish of the South since the 1830s. The lightly spiced, crunchy exterior and juicy inside of fried chicken have been a tradition at Sunday church potlucks and parties. Research by Adrian Miller of the BBC suggests that fried chicken comes from Scottish recipes combined with the West African influences of the slaves that prepared the chicken in the 1700s.

HEARTY AND WHOLESOME MIDWESTERN MEALS

Many immigrant communities moved to the Midwest throughout the 1800s, merging Old World foods with abundant agriculture. Wisconsin's fertile land attracted dairy farmers and now Wisconsin is perhaps best known for its cheese. From cheese curds to homemade cheddar cheese crackers, any of your favorite cheesy snacks celebrates Wisconsin.

Bratwurst, now a must-have for summer BBQs, was initially brought to the Midwest by German settlers. In Wisconsin, beer brats are simmered in a beer, charred on the grill and topped with sauerkraut and German mustard.

In Chicago, the restaurant Pizzeria Uno first created deep-dish pizza in 1943. Since then, this Chicago-style pizza has become a symbol of the city and the Midwest. A breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in Indiana and Iowa offers a giant portion of quality Midwestern pork.

HISTORY AND COASTAL LIVING ON THE EAST COAST

When European colonists arrived on the East Coast in the 17th century, they found a variety of foods unlike those they had at home. The recipes they developed with these ingredients and new ones from centuries ago remain iconic today.

In Maine, lobster rolls, sandwiching tender lobster between buttery rolls, might be the best way to enjoy the region's most famous seafood. Blueberries, native to North America and the state fruit of Maine, are the perfect base for a pie or blueberry scones.

New York has been a cultural melting pot and culinary destination since its earliest days. The city's Jewish population made lox and bagels and pastrami sandwiches local favorites. Italian immigrants adapted Napoli-style pizza to make the thin-crust New York pizza that is now a must-eat for visitors and locals.

In Buffalo, New York, an inventive bar owner created Buffalo wings in the mid-1900s, which remain popular there even as they have become a game day tradition around the country. In Pennsylvania, the Philly cheesesteak - made with sliced beef and melted cheese on a roll - is a popular street food throughout the city.

EXPLORE AMERICA'S CULINARY HERITAGE WITH REGIONAL FAVORITES

Communities come together around food. Favorite hometown dishes can often remain part of your identity, even when you leave home. While many of these foods have been around for decades, regional recipes continue to evolve as the country becomes more diverse. Exploring regional cuisine and eating across America offers endless opportunities, whether on your travels or in your kitchen.