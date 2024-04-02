Deadly shooting after Easter service stemmed from love triangle, Dallas Police say

A man is dead, and another man is behind bars after an argument stemmed from a love triangle turned violent near a Dallas church on Easter Sunday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, 30-year-old Joshua Andrews is charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Denzel Branch.

The fatal shooting happened on Sunday, March 31, around 3:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of 56th Street.

Dallas Police said officers responded to the scene after getting reports of a shooting in the area. When police arrived at the scene, they found Branch suffering from a gunshot wound.

Branch was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to the arrest affidavit, a witness told police Andrews and the victim had attended Easter service at New Generation Church on 56th Street.

Witnesses claim both men had close ties to New Generation Church. They said Branch served as a youth minister, and Andrews is the son of the lead Pastor and Founder of New Generation Church, Eric J. Andrews.

The leaders of New Generation Church have not confirmed the ties, and NBC 5 is waiting for them to respond.

The witness stated they were in the pastor’s office when he heard the pastor receiving a phone call. The pastor allegedly told the caller not to do something and gestured for the witness “to go outside and handle the situation.”

Investigators said Branch and Andrews got into a verbal dispute that eventually became physical. Witnesses told police Branch allegedly punched Andrews in the face, and it prompted the other man to pull out a black pistol and fire.

Dallas Police Joshua Andrews, 30, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Denzel Branch.

As Branch got in a car and tried to drive away, Andrews allegedly followed and shot him. Andrews confessed to police that he followed Branch and continued to shoot, “stopping when he saw (Branch) laying on the middle of the road.”

Andrews would later tell police the argument stemmed from a love triangle.

According to the arrest affidavit, “Andrews stated he has been involved in an intimate relationship since May 2023 with (Branch's ex-wife), who divorced (Branch) around November 2023.”

The church is located less than two blocks from where witnesses saw Branch fall to the ground.

“He was running on foot,” the anonymous neighbor said. “All of the sudden we heard two shots.”

Neighbors said they later heard at least six more shots fired.

“I seen that the guy was laying, you know, on the ground,” Karen Lozano said. “People were yelling.”

Lozano said she has lived in the area for nearly 20 years.

“They were giving him CPR,” the neighbor said.

One neighbor agreed to speak to NBC 5 anonymously.

“This is terrifying,” the neighbor said. “It is too close to home.”

Authorities said Andrews fled the scene after the shooting and later turned himself in at the Southeast Patrol division. He was arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail.

According to the arrest report, investigators were able to find the Andrews' handgun and vehicle.

New Generation Church released a statement to the public on Monday following the deadly shooting.

"Our hearts are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place down the street from our church after our morning service on yesterday. We sincerely appreciate everyone's prayers and concern, and we ask for your continued prayers for the families and our church family as we navigate through these difficult times. Psalm 46:1 states, 'God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.' In the days to come, we will trust in God's Word, continue in hope, and look to God, who is the Author and Finisher of our faith."