Easter 2021 Signifies Step Toward Normalcy for Families, Businesses Alike

Easter Sunday marks the first major holiday since the vaccine rollout, and for some, the first holiday in a year's time that feels somewhat normal.

This weekend, the Gallegos family from Denton is along a shore in Bridgeport, fishing, cooking out and enjoying time together.

"Honestly, we're not so worried about our family or loved ones anymore. Everyone that's really important to us is vaccinated now, and I feel like we can get back to some normalcy around our family,” said Chelsea Gallegos.

And for businesses, the weekend at least marks a step toward it.

The National Retail Federation expects this year's Easter spending to be the highest ever, with people celebrating in ways they couldn't last year, like dining out.

At Chamberlain's Steak and Chop House, owner Richard Chamberlain says he's had to extend his Easter Sunday hours.

“Everybody that I know, for the most part, has cut off most reservations at this point,” said Chamberlain.

Though Chamberlain believes many will continue to rely on takeout service, Sunday's expected turnout could signify the start of stability for those in his industry and a much-needed light at the end of the tunnel.

“I think it's going to be, going forward, a great, great year and I'm thankful. I'm thankful to have survived. I'm thankful that there's so much great to look forward to,” said Chamberlain.