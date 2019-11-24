East Texas District Attorney Arrested on Assault Charge

By Associated Press

Man_Tries_to_Burn_Down_Restaurant_Over_Wage_Dispute.jpg
NBC Connecticut

An East Texas district attorney has been charged with allegedly assaulting his wife.

Police arrested Liberty County District Attorney Logan Pickett Saturday at a hotel in downtown Houston. He is charged with misdemeanor assault of a family member.

The 38-year-old was arrested after his wife walked into the hotel lobby bleeding from the head.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

#SomethingGood: 2020 Calendar to Benefit Dancers and Pets

Forest Hill 1 hour ago

Raw Video: Large Fire Burns Forest Hill House

Police say the woman told a hotel desk clerk that Pickett had pushed her during a fight and that she fell, striking her head. She later refused to speak with officers about the incident.

Pickett was booked into the Harris County Jail and released Saturday evening on a $1,000 bond. He was first elected district attorney in 2012 and his current term ends in 2020.

Phone messages seeking comment from Pickett's received no immediate response Sunday.

Copyright A
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us