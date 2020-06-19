East Dallas Walmart Closes Temporarily For Deep Cleaning After Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2275 Gus Thomasson Road closed temporarily Friday and Saturday after some employees tested positive for COVID-19, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The Walmart in the Casa View Shopping Center closed at 2 p.m. Friday and will re-open at 7 a.m. Sunday. During the closure, third-party specialists will sanitize the store.

When the store reopens, employees will be screened with temperature checks and be given face masks and gloves.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield declined to say how many employees tested positive for the virus but said that it was a "small number."

In a statement to NBC 5, Hatfield said she could not provide information about those impacted for privacy reasons.

“While we are not able to provide information about those impacted for privacy reasons, know that we will continue to take the measures necessary to help protect the safety and well-being of our associates," Hatfield said. "Information related to COVID-19 cases should come from local health officials."

Store employees had been required to wear masks while working.

This is the first such store closure for Walmart in Dallas, although the company has done this in other markets.

Walmart has a coronavirus leave policy for any employees who are confirmed with the coronavirus or are uncomfortable about being at work, Hatfield said.