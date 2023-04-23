Early Voting in Municipal Elections Starts Monday

Polls open tomorrow morning for early voting in local races across North Texas ahead of the May 6 election.

If you prefer a quick voting experience, municipal elections in Texas are historically a good place to look.

Matthew Wilson is an associate professor of political science at SMU and says voter turnout for municipal elections is typically among the lowest.

“These really are low-intensity elections this time around,” Wilson said.

Low intensity means likely short or no lines at polling locations when two weeks of early voting begins Monday.

The ballot for the May 6 election is a potpourri of city, county and school district elections.

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson is running unopposed for a second term and in Fort Worth, mayor Mattie Parker faces four opponents but is heavily favored for another term too.

Noncompetitive mayoral races combined with municipal elections being non-partisan, add up to expected turnout percentage likely in the single digits.

“If we’re going to say that government reflects the will of the people, well, in this case, the people is less than 10% of the actual inhabitants of the city,” Wilson said.

But there are local races of note.

Fort Worth city council expands to 10 districts this year after redistricting, which adds up to two new council members after the May vote.

Voters in Arlington will decide on a $278 million dollar bond for street and park improvements and a new fire and police substation.

Still, Wilson adds most political eyes are on Austin and ongoing debates in the Texas legislature over school choice and property taxes.

“It’s hard for municipal elections and municipal politics to get much oxygen when all of those disputes are playing out at the state level,” Wilson said.