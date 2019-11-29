Sunshine Ahead After Rainy Morning

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

A cold front moved through North Texas early Saturday morning with heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning and some hail in parts of the region. Following the passage of the storms, sunshine will return and the remainder of the weekend will be dry.

Winds will turn westerly behing the front Saturday afternoon and evening with gusts as high as 30 mph.

The storms will continue to move into East Texas late Saturday morning into midday before clearing out.

There will be a chance of a few severe storms mainly in East Texas. The main threats will be strong winds and some quarter-size hail.

Once the line of storms moves through the area, sunshine will return for the rest of the weekend into next week.

