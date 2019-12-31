Early-Morning Stabbing is Dallas’ 209th Homicide of 2019

Dallas police have arrested a man and charged him with murder in the stabbing of another man at a Dallas housing complex.

The fatal stabbing is the city's 209th homicide of the year, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Officials said officers were called to the stabbing at the Midpark Towers, a housing complex along the 8500 block of Midpark Road, just after midnight Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find a single victim in a third floor breezeway.

Paramedics with Dallas Fire-Rescue took the injured man to Presbyterian Dallas where he was later pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives identified a suspect and arrested and charged 55-year-old Terrance Summerville with the man's death. The investigation into the murder is ongoing, police said.

A motive for the killing has not yet been revealed. Additionally, the victim's identity will be released following the notification of family members.