Dallas

Early-Morning Stabbing is Dallas’ 209th Homicide of 2019

Victim's identity to be released; no known motive for slaying

Dallas police patrol car
NBC 5 News

Dallas police have arrested a man and charged him with murder in the stabbing of another man at a Dallas housing complex.

The fatal stabbing is the city's 209th homicide of the year, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Officials said officers were called to the stabbing at the Midpark Towers, a housing complex along the 8500 block of Midpark Road, just after midnight Tuesday.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 17 mins ago

Watch Live: Funeral Held for ‘Hero’ Boy Who Saved Mother From Oncoming Van

Lewisville Dec 13

Hit-and-Run Driver Involved in Deadly Crash Turns Himself in

Officers arrived to find a single victim in a third floor breezeway.

Paramedics with Dallas Fire-Rescue took the injured man to Presbyterian Dallas where he was later pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives identified a suspect and arrested and charged 55-year-old Terrance Summerville with the man's death. The investigation into the murder is ongoing, police said.

A motive for the killing has not yet been revealed. Additionally, the victim's identity will be released following the notification of family members.

This article tagged under:

Dallasdallas crimedallas homicides
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us