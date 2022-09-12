‘Early' Event Gives North Texas Giving Day a Jump Start

North Texas Giving Day is less than two weeks away. Every year this serves as a big fundraiser for hundreds of non-profits across DFW.

People don't have to wait until next Thursday to donate, 'Early Giving' is happening right now.

Calling all North Texas Nonprofits!



Early Giving is open and donations are going to start rolling in! Make sure you're doing everything you can to take advantage of NTX Giving Day's fundraising capabilities. Securing a matching fund is one of the best ways to do this! pic.twitter.com/Hq1v01bRjL — NorthTexasGivingDay (@NTxGivingDay) September 2, 2022

Non-profits, like Austin Street Center, rely on donations to help provide resources to the homeless to get them off the street.

"More than just providing a meal, we're more than providing a bed, we're really about providing hope that something different is possible for each person," said Daniel Roby, CEO of Austin Street Center.

"All agencies in Dallas are experiencing a higher call volume, they're seeing more people that are in need of help and so it's important for Dallas to invest in its infrastructure to support people that have such significant need."