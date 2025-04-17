Eagle watchers can watch White Rock eaglets via livestream

Eaglets Dixon and Luka have White Rock eagle watchers mesmerized.

Every day, there's a gathering in a White Rock neighborhood of people and cameras pointed upward, waiting for a glimpse of the neighborhood's newest residents, Dixon and Luka.

"Look how big they're getting," eagle watcher Teresa Mayes said, looking through her camera. "Getting closer to getting to the edge of the nest!"

The eaglets were born about 6 weeks ago and are still too young to leave the nest. Their parents, Nick and Nora, are taking turns going to fish for their hungry offspring.

"They're waiting for the male to go out and bring in a fish," Mayes said. "It's that just like a man to make us wait," eagle watcher Heavenly Dew said with a twinkle in her eye.

Those who stop by regularly know the eagles well, like old friends.

"Nick has long, slanted eyes," Dew said. "Nora looks like she has on eyeshadow."

The nest is in Nancy Daniels' backyard. She put up a front yard sign with a QR code for the new livestream, so that people who aren't posted outside her home can see what's happening in the nest.

"Well, they're the first eagle pair in the White Rock Lake area," Daniels explained." So, you know, a lot of people haven't seen an eagle before in real life, so they get excited about it!"

"They're huge, you know," Mayes said. "Sometimes you feel like a plane is going over, and it's an eagle!"

"It's my peace," Dew said. "I've had a little trauma, so it's my healing, and then it's an eagle! It's majestic, it's mysterious, it's fascinating, and I love birds of prey."

About a minute later, the photographers grabbed cameras and scrambled to catch frames of the eagles defending their nest.

"There's a fight! That's a hawk," Dew said, firing off her shutter. "There's 2 hawks!"

In less than 5 minutes, the fight was over.

"Eagles won," Dew said. "So no longer Cowboy Nation; this is Eagle Country, baby!"

The White Rock Lake Eagle TV live stream is available online.