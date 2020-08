As part of an Eagle Scout project, one young man helped provide a facelift to the benches at the Allen Animal Shelter.

The benches were originally built by Ethan Gardner's father 20 years ago, as part of his own Eagle Scout Project.

The benches are currently at the Allen Animal Shelter. And remember, we’re helping Clear The Shelters the whole month of August. Adoption fees will be waived from Aug. 24 through Aug. 29.

Click here for more information.