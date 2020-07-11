DWI Suspect Crashes Into Dallas Squad Car: Police

A suspected intoxicated driver ran a red light and crashed into a Dallas police squad car early Saturday morning, police say.

At 12:10 a.m., the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee ran the light at West Camp Wisdom Road and South Westmoreland roads and hit the patrol car. The impact pushed the squad car into a and pushing it into a Dodge Avenger, police said.

The three people in the Avenger were uninjured. Both officers were taken to a local hospital to be examined for minor injuries, police said.

The driver Jeep was arrested and faces a charge of DWI, police said.