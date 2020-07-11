DWI Suspect Crashes Into Dallas Squad Car: Police

A suspected intoxicated driver ran a red light and crashed into a Dallas police squad car early Saturday morning, police say.
At 12:10 a.m., the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee ran the light at West Camp Wisdom Road and South Westmoreland roads and hit the patrol car. The impact pushed the squad car into a and pushing it into a Dodge Avenger, police said.
The three people in the Avenger were uninjured. Both officers were taken to a local hospital to be examined for minor injuries, police said.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
the two officers in the patrol car were not injured, Dallas police said, but both officers were transported to a local hospital to be examined for minor injuries.
The driver Jeep was arrested and faces a charge of DWI, police said.