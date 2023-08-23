Dwell with Dignity transforms lives through design and hosts annual Thrift Studio

Changing lives through design is the mission of a Dallas nonprofit.

Dwell with Dignity often helps families transitioning out of shelters to a new home.

“So many of our families have worked so hard to leave situations and they get into an apartment or home and they have nothing. They have four walls and that’s not enough,” said Caitlin Miller with Dwell with Dignity. “We come in and give them everything. It really feels like a home.”

Adriana Trejo is a former client.

The mom of three fell on hard times after moving to Dallas for a job that fell through.

She went from living in a car, to a shelter to an empty apartment.

Until, she was nominated to receive a home makeover.

“It never really felt like a home until they stepped in,” Trejo said. “It really sparked something in my life to just want more.”

It sparked a change in her son, too.

“He use to be really shy and then when we had our new home he literally invited the whole neighborhood over. Overnight he grew his confidence,” Trejo said.

A decade later Trejo is running her own beauty business and is now in a position to give back.

“It makes me feel super grateful that I’m able to help others,” Trejo said.

Her story and many more serve as the motivation behind Dwell with Dignity's annual Thrift Studio.

It’s the non-profit’s largest fundraiser of the year. Top Dallas designers decorate a room, then offer the art, high-end furniture and décor at steep discounts to the public.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go toward the charity's mission.

Designer Angeline Guido Hall sourced unique pieces from vendors eager to participate.

“We really wanted this vignette to be something the general public couldn’t just go buy somewhere. Give them a reason to come through the doors and raise money for this amazing cause,” said designer Angeline Guido Hall.

This year’s event is held inside Dwell with Dignity’s new permanent home in the Dallas Design District.

Thrift Studio will be open to shop Tuesdays – Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from August 25th to October 7th.

In addition to home makeovers, the charity also transforms community spaces. In 2022, the organization said it served more than 14,000 people through their home and community projects.