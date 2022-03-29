Dwaine Caraway Released From Jail, Apologizes in Radio Interview

Former Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway on Tuesday held his first interview since being released from prison, apologizing to supporters.

Caraway spoke to 1310-AM The Ticket on a wide range of topics but started off the interview with an apology for what led to his incarceration.

"I want to deeply apologize to all my constituents, all of my fans, the city of Dallas, my colleagues, all of my supporters. I disappointed a lot of people and folks need to understand that I understand that. I took responsibility. I've gone and did what I had to do and I'm back," Caraway said. "I just want to deeply say that and apologize to everybody. I did not ever want to embarrass my city that I love and the people that love me."

Caraway was sentenced in 2019 for taking bribes from people involved in the Dallas County Schools scandal.

Caraway's sentence was reduced after he testified in a corruption trial against developer Ruel Hamilton.