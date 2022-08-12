Dutch Teen Chasing Two World Records Makes a Stop in Fort Worth

A Dutch teenager who is chasing two Guinness World Records made a stop at Fort Worth's Alliance Airport Thursday.

Mack Rutherford, known as Mack Solo, wants to be the youngest person to fly solo around the world and the youngest person to fly solo in a microlight aircraft.

Rutherford, 16, received a warm welcome at Alliance Airport and even met some fans who have been following his journey.

He had a message for other young people chasing their dreams.

"I'm trying to show the young people to make a difference. you don't have to be 18 to do something special, just follow your dreams and they'll eventually happen," he said.

Rutherford, who has been flying since he was 10 years old, says he was inspired by his family, his parents and his sister who are all pilots.

If all goes well, he should complete his journey by the end of the month. The current record holder is 18 years old