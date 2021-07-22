Dutch Bros Coffee to Open First Tarrant County Location in Pantego

Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its first location in the greater Fort Worth area on Friday.

The new location opens in Pantego on Friday at 2309 West Park Row Drive at 5 a.m.

Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink, and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.

"We're so excited to be part of the Pantego community," Carlee Cain, local operator of Dutch Bros Pantego, said. "We can't wait to serve everyone Friday!"

The drive-thru coffee company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon. Dutch Bros now has more than 475 locations in 11 states.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, or follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.