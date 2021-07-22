Pantego

Dutch Bros Coffee to Open First Tarrant County Location in Pantego

Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its first location in the greater Fort Worth area on Friday.

The new location opens in Pantego on Friday at 2309 West Park Row Drive at 5 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink, and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Go for the Gold! Sign Up for NBCDFW's Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

Kaufman County 2 hours ago

Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Investigating Travis Ranch Shooting

"We're so excited to be part of the Pantego community," Carlee Cain, local operator of Dutch Bros Pantego, said. "We can't wait to serve everyone Friday!" 

The drive-thru coffee company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon. Dutch Bros now has more than 475 locations in 11 states.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, or follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

This article tagged under:

PantegoTarrant CountycoffeeDutch Bros.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us