Dunkin' Offers Free Medium Coffee to Rewards Members on ‘Cowboys Game Days'

Dunkin', the official coffee partner of the Dallas Cowboys, is offering DD Perks members a free medium hot or iced coffee on Tuesday.

The free coffee opportunity is part of the season-long "Cowboys Game Day" offer.

According to Dunkin', the offer is valid every game day for DD Perks members at participating Dunkin' restaurants throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area during the Dallas Cowboys regular season.

The offer is limited to one free medium hot or iced coffee per member per game day.

Dunkin' said the offer excludes cold brew coffee and nitro cold brew. Dairy alternatives, espresso shots, and flavor may be an additional charge.

For a contactless way to order and pay, DD Perks members can use the Order Ahead feature on the Dunkin' App.

Guests can become a DD Perks members and earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin' on the Dunkin' App or DDPerks.com.

Once a member accrues 200 points, they receive a free beverage reward for any size, redeemable at participating Dunkin' restaurants, Dunkin' said.

