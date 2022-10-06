Duncanville ISD Remembers Tiffany Jackson, a Former Pantherette and WNBA Player Lost to Cancer

For people who knew her, Tiffany Jackson is remembered as a bright personality.

"I mean, her smile would light up a room,” said Duncanville Assistant Athletic Director Kenya Larkin-Landers. “I think that's a visual of just the amazing person that she was."

Larkin-Landers knew Jackson as a middle schooler. She also helped recruit her to the University of Texas.

"She was a competitor of course,” Larkin-Landers said. “Her will to win and her will to be the best is something I've never seen before."

That drive helped the 2003 Duncanville girls basketball team win state. She went on to play at the University of Texas and in the WNBA for nine years.

Jackson was recently named the head coach at Wiley College -- another life goal of hers.

But sadly, she lost her battle this week to cancer at the age of 37.

Larkin-Landers says there was much more to Jackson than just basketball.

"Tiffany always wanted people to know that she loved them and she cared about them," Larkin-Landers said.

She gave back a lot to the Duncanville community, often speaking to young girls and inspiring them to achieve their goals.

"She showed them the opportunities they have if they work hard and if they are disciplined,” Larkin-Landers said. “The biggest thing is she showed them that is a reality. Because if it's a reality for her, it's a reality for them as well."

A reality that will continue to score wins even in her absence.

"As much as we'll miss her, her legacy here at Duncanville will continue to live on," Larkin-Landers said.