Duncanville ISD Rewarding Staff With an Extra $2K This Week

Payday Friday is going to be extra satisfying for one group of North Texas educators.

Duncanville ISD says its employees will receive a one-time payment of $2,000 on Friday.

The district described the payment as "an effort to demonstrate how grateful Duncanville ISD to have such dedicated and committed employees during the current health pandemic."

The supplemental payment was approved by board trustees over the summer, the district said in a news release. The payment will go out to all district staff employed as of Sept. 1, 2020.

