duncanville isd

Duncanville ISD Rewarding Staff With an Extra $2K This Week

Duncanville ISD says its employees will receive a one-time payment of $2,000 on Friday.
Duncanville ISD

Payday Friday is going to be extra satisfying for one group of North Texas educators.

Duncanville ISD says its employees will receive a one-time payment of $2,000 on Friday.

The district described the payment as "an effort to demonstrate how grateful Duncanville ISD to have such dedicated and committed employees during the current health pandemic."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Nov 4

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 10 mins ago

Reward in Fort Worth Murder Case Increased to $13,750

The supplemental payment was approved by board trustees over the summer, the district said in a news release. The payment will go out to all district staff employed as of Sept. 1, 2020.

Download our free NBC DFW mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and weather coverage.

This article tagged under:

duncanville isdcoronavirusDallas Countyeducation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us