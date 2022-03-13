Duncanville Boys Basketball Brings Home Third State Championship

On Saturday the Duncanville High School boys 6A basketball team won the title of best in state after they defeated McKinney High School 69-49. The Panthers earned their third state title in a row.

"We’re really exhausted right now, but we’re extremely happy, we accomplished the goals we set out for ourselves and you know it’s good to be Duncanville right now," said head coach David Peavy as he and the team got off the bus Sunday evening.

They arrived back at the athletic facility after a weekend of excitement in San Antonio at the Alamodome where the championships took place.

Even with a major target on their back, the three-time back-to-back champions were able to reclaim their title.

“It’s really hard, it’s difficult, it’s a lot harder than people think, but just right now we’re at 26 games in a row (winning) in the playoffs and to do that is tough, to not slip up once in the playoffs, but it’s a testament to these young men," explained Peavy. “They stay locked in and follow the game plans and they work really hard and they’re really talented.”

Senior guard, Anthony Black, took home the title of MVP, most valuable player. The decorated player, who is still deciding where to commit for college, had a rough start to the season after he was ineligible to play by UIL after switching from Coppell to Duncanville. He was cleared to play after the courts deemed him eligible according to Coach Peavy.

“I mean it’s just a little bit adversity but my teammates have my back and my coaches, same with them, and they made it easier to get through all that and now we’re state champions, so it was all worth it," said Black.

The shared goal to dominate on the court is the glue that helped bond the winning team, and a mindset that's helped grow friendships between Black and senior forward, Davion Sykes.

"AB, he steps up, and it's on and off the court," said Sykes. "He’s a great person and he became my brother over the past year and you know me him are always talking so it’s good to play beside 'AB.'

Sykes, who stands at 6'7", plans to play ball at Texas State. He shared why even after winning state, this weekend was bittersweet.

"It’s a little overwhelming to know that this is my last time putting on a (high school) jersey, going into the gym right now, going into that locker room, last time going in as a player, now I'm a spectator," said Sykes.

The coach said for the players coming back, it's time to rest during Spring Break, but then club ball starts up for many players, plus training again for the next season.

“I mean these guys are winners, that’s who they are and who they’ll continue to be in life. I’m happy to have played a part in their life and for them to play a part in mine," said Peavy.