Dump truck leaves road, crashes into Tarrant County bedroom

The driver of a dump truck is in critical condition after a crash sent his rig careening into a home in northwest Tarrant County on Friday morning.

NBC 5 has learned the dump truck was headed south on Farm-to-Market Road 718 when it may have been struck in the back by a northbound car that had a blowout. The dump truck then veered across FM 718, where it appears to have crashed through a fence and turned onto its side before sliding into a home on Melissa Cove.

Officials have not said what caused the driver to lose control of the dump truck, but a damaged car was spotted partially stopped on railroad tracks located across FM 718 from the home.

NBC 5 has learned the driver of the dump truck is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

According to the Newark Volunteer Fire Department, two people who were in a bedroom of the home when the dump truck smashed through their wall suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The driver of the car that struck the dump truck had minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

