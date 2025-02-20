Dude Perfect unveils new $5 million headquarters in Frisco

Dude Perfect debuted its new state-of-the-art headquarters in Frisco on Wednesday.

“This is incredibly exciting for us. It’s honestly pretty unreal that we're finally here,” said Coby Cotton, co-founder of Dude Perfect.

The $3 million to $5 million, 80,000-square-foot facility, known as DPHQ3, is an upgrade from their previous HQ2 in Frisco.

Their new home has been years in the making.

“To finally stand here and unveil the whole thing is a dream come true,” Cotton said.

The five Dudes met in college at Texas A&M and started their group in 2009.

Sixteen years later, they have one of the most popular YouTube channels, with more than 60 million followers.

“It’s been authentic the whole time, and we joke we're definitely more like brothers now than we are even friends,” Cotton said.

Before Wednesday's official debut, athletes like Tom Brady, Bryson DeChambeau, and Noah Lyles had already walked the halls and signed the "stairs of fame" in the facility built for fun.

The headquarters features a basketball court with mics on the rims and moving goals, a 40-yard turf football field, a pickleball court, a six-hole mini-golf course, a golf simulator, soccer goals, and a card table.

There's also a weight room, office space, a slide with an entrance hidden behind a bookshelf, and a secret candy room behind the door of a vending machine.

“If you told 12-year-old me that I’d get to work in an office like this, I think I’d be pretty happy,” said Andrew Yaffe, CEO of Dude Perfect.

Yaffe said the company has 35 employees and expects to double that number in 2025.

The goal, Cotton said, is to build a brand that will outlast the group's five founders.

“We have no desire to be done on camera, but one day when people aren't watching the five of us, we want Dude Perfect to still mean something to families, and our hope is to build the most trusted entertainment on Earth,” Cotton said.