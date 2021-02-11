Texas DSHS

DSHS to Hold COVID-19 Vaccine Briefing Thursday

DSHS will hold a media briefing to update those in need of COVID-19 vaccine allocations and where to get them

The Texas Department of State Health Services will provide an update Thursday afternoon on the state's COVID-19 vaccine allocation and distribution.

The state is expected to have information on the application by Johnson & Johnson for emergency use authorization for its vaccine candidate.

