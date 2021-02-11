DSHS to Hold COVID-19 Vaccine Briefing Thursday

A live stream of the event will be available at the top of this page. Check back and refresh this page at noon to see the video player.

The Texas Department of State Health Services will provide an update Thursday afternoon on the state's COVID-19 vaccine allocation and distribution.

The update will take place at about 3:30 p.m. and will be streamed live at the top of this page.

The state is expected to have information on the application by Johnson & Johnson for emergency use authorization for its vaccine candidate.