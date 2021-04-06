DSHS Revises Number, Says At Least 125 Now Killed in Texas' February Winter Storm

Texas officials on Monday raised the death toll from February’s winter storm and blackouts to at least 125 people — nearly doubling the state’s initial tally following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.

The number reported Tuesday is 14 more than the most recent report in late March.

So far, there have not been any deaths related to the winter storm reported in Tarrant or Denton counties. However, there were seven in Dallas County, two each in Collin, Hill and Ellis counties and one each n Greyson, Kaufman, Freestone, Hunt and Lamar counties.

The most confirmed deaths occurred around Houston, where Harris County officials have reported at least 36 victims.

Many homes went without power or drinkable water for days after subfreezing temperatures, failing power plants and record demand for heat pushed Texas’ electric grid to the breaking point.

The frigid weather also was blamed for dozens of more deaths across other Southern states including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama.