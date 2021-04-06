Texas DSHS

DSHS Revises Number, Says At Least 125 Now Killed in Texas' February Winter Storm

The frigid weather also was blamed for dozens of more deaths across other Southern states

Chengyue Lao | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Texas officials on Monday raised the death toll from February’s winter storm and blackouts to at least 125 people — nearly doubling the state’s initial tally following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.

The number reported Tuesday is 14 more than the most recent report in late March.

So far, there have not been any deaths related to the winter storm reported in Tarrant or Denton counties. However, there were seven in Dallas County, two each in Collin, Hill and Ellis counties and one each n Greyson, Kaufman, Freestone, Hunt and Lamar counties.

The most confirmed deaths occurred around Houston, where Harris County officials have reported at least 36 victims.

A full list is below.

Many homes went without power or drinkable water for days after subfreezing temperatures, failing power plants and record demand for heat pushed Texas’ electric grid to the breaking point.

The frigid weather also was blamed for dozens of more deaths across other Southern states including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama.

CountyNumber of Deaths

Aransas		1
Armstrong1
Bandera1
Bexar6
Brazoria1
Cass1
Clay1
Coleman2
Collin2
Dallas7
Ector1
Ellis2
Fayette1
Fort Bend3
Freestone1
Frio1
Galveston6
Grayson1
Hale1
Harris36
Henderson2
Hill2
Hopkins1
Hunt1
Kaufman1
Kerr1
Lamar1
Lavaco2
Lee1
Leon1
Limestone1
McLennan1
Montgomery2
Pecos1
Rusk1
San Saba1
Schleicher1
Sutton1
Taylor6
Travis11
Trinity1
Uvalde1
Webb1
Wharton1
Wichita2
Williamson3
Total125

This article tagged under:

Texas DSHSwinter stormpower outages
